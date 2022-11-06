Waste Watch

Hi from the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station. Let me introduce myself. My name is John Arsenault, the new station manager. I plan to follow prior set standards, with safety being first and foremost. Keeping the facility and grounds clean and organized is second, and third, friendly courteous service.

You will notice that along with me there are two other new employees, Sean (Howard) Griffin and Sparky Wilke. Please be patient as we are still getting up to speed. If you notice anything that needs attention please let me know.

We are hoping in the upcoming year that we can implement some new ways to streamline the process of disposal and recycling.

We will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 is observance of Veterans Day.

We look forward to serving you all.

