Waste Watch

Sorry I missed a few weeks at the end of 2022 but things were busy. Lots of paper and cardboard recycled. I worked with Dick Spear on preparing the 2023 transfer station budget. During that budget meeting I learned that the taxpayer saved $97,000 in disposal fees by recycling paper, cardboard, plastics, and glass.

I’m happy to say this year’s budget will allow for a much-needed repair to the back trash compactor can pad. In addition we will add a third demo can site by adding a new can location at the end of the pad. This will help streamline demo dumping and provide extra space for household trash if needed.

Some reminders:

Please break down your cardboard boxes.

Please use caution when walking around the yard during icy conditions. Let us know if an area needs attention.

Please ask if you’re not sure where an item goes or if you need help.

Please don’t block hopper area when doing walk-in trash. Pull up past the sign as marked.

Again, thank you for all the treats you folks brought in over the holidays.

