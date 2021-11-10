Welcome to Bringing Food Home

My name is Jess and I’m very excited to introduce myself as the newest contributor to The Lincoln County News through the Bringing Food Home column. I live in Damariscotta with my fiancé Tyler, 14-year-old son Abe, and our dog and chickens.

The Mills used to be my home, where I lived in the old railway ticket house near the alewives fish ladder. We ended up moving to Camden where I went to middle and high school, but eventually I found my way back here.

A few years ago I started working at Healthy Lincoln County, and recently accepted a new position as the Food Security Community Connector. Try saying that 10 times fast!

An important part of my role is to connect the dots on how our local food system works. That means finding the answer to questions like, “Where can I sign up for food assistance?” or “How can I help support my local food pantry?”

I talk regularly with groups that are working to end hunger, as well as help people access healthier foods. Since I’m “in the know” on what they are up to, my goal is to let you, the reader, know what’s going on food-wise across the county.

That’s the point of this column, to inform you of all the different ways you can bring food home. Whether you need information on where free food resources are, how to support a local farm, or want to know when the next bean supper is, this column can be your first stop.

Some content will be the same week after week, and some will change based on new events and initiatives.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you have content to contribute, or suggestions on what you would like to see included, please email me at jbreithaupt@healthylincolncounty.org. I look forward to being a good resource for everyone who is interested in supporting our local food system.

For more information about Healthy Lincoln County, visit healthylincolncounty.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

