Westport Island

It gets confusing sometimes. Like changing scenes in a play. Everything goes dark for a little while. But you can see and hear the frenzied activity in the shadows and behind the curtains. As you change from one scene to the next.

One season to the next.

It occurred to me that this confusing time of scurry, hubbub and uncertainty between the seasons should have a season name all to itself. The “sand in your shoes to pumpkin on your doorstep” season. Or the “switch out the rakes for the shovel, spike, ice chipper, ice breaking maul” season. We already have the name for the next change out – “mud” season. And then the “tick to skeeter to fly to gnat” season. Or maybe just “mud to sand” season.

Still, it’s awful confusing. Shorts or long pants. Jacket or not. Hat with flaps. Hat with bill. Or hat of wool. Flip flops or mud boots. Sandals or sneakers. Snow tread or wire cleats. And you know it goes back and forth on a daily basis. In the in-between season.

Now for me it’s confusing. But others thrive on it. It’s a challenge to master. Ready for anything. But not for everyone. Some just wear the same thing all the time. That’s more my style. Some call it consistency. I had a law professor in Connecticut. Flip flops, cutoff jean shorts, short sleeve T-shirt, 365 days a year. Really. Now that is a little too consistent, perhaps. But it certainly minimized the confusion. For me, it was white shirt, gray trousers, blue blazer, one pair of black shoes, and black socks. Two dark grey suits for trial. Five ties folks bought me for Christmas. Footnote on the socks – buy 12 pairs of exactly the same sock so when they come out of the dryer just pile them in the drawer and whatever you pull out the next morning will always magically match, 365 days a year. One coat. One hat. With favorite team logo. “Go Shockers.” Consistency. Avoids a lot of the confusion.

But I still like the idea of naming the in between seasons. To help others. Like my grandchildren. Who thrive on unpredictability and change. No one moment is the same. It would give some order to the changing of scenes. Of seasons.

And just think of the marketing and national holiday opportunities. “Mud” season shopping. “Switch out the rakes for the shovel, spike, ice chipper, ice breaking maul” greeting cards.

And we have wonderful evidence of the “sand in your shoes to pumpkin on your doorstep” season in full swing on the Island. Looking for firewood to make it warmer inside. Knitting furry warm things outside in the company of alpacas at Lulu’s Barn. Pictures of sunsets taken earlier and earlier and earlier. Looking for septic services before the freeze. (Kevin Hunt, of Dirigo, did a great job for us). Mums and fall plants from North of the Border. Hair salon for her and dog Groomer (Birch Point Dog Spa) for the other “her” (or him). Class on sustainable foods from Maine from Islander’s Maine Tasting Center. A sad and lonely bicycle with flat tires looking for a new home.

So, turn confusing into consistency. Happy “sand in your shoes to pumpkin on your doorstep” season. Savor every moment. The more scene changes in the play, the longer the play. Or so it seems.

