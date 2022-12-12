Westport Island

I will always marvel at the intensity and sublime happiness of it all. That tornadic frenzy resplendent beyond all words. A hallelujah experience to behold. Initially as a witness. And then, despite all routine and daily attachments, being swept up giddy and gleeful. Surrendering it all in a vortex of joy.

You know of course. I could only be speaking of her preparations for Christmas. There is magic to it all. A lifetime of memories. In each stuffed reindeer, Santa figure and tree shaped treasure. Huggable bears and minions. Candles and vases. Wreaths and lightly sculptured ceramics. Ribbons and flowers.

A Christmas tree like no other. Decorated with just the right amount of reds and silver. Berry and ball. Lights and figures adorning green boughs. Not too many. Not too few. Thoughtfully adjusted. And then another downstairs with red, blue, and green lights. Illuminating all the memories attached to little hooks and little strings. Placed by excited little hands with all the freedom, guidance, and wonder of the ages.

The slow but deliberate collection of packages of all sizes, shapes, weights and squishability. (For you know each has to be carefully examined over the days before in order to guess and imagine the contents yearning to be revealed at just the right moment).

And then the gossamer-like scents of breads fresh from the oven. Pumpkin, banana, sesame, more pumpkin and date. Just opening the front door from the cold outside is truly an enlightening sensation. Meeting the aroma of the season at the threshold of our home is a transformational experience unique from all others.

Not to dismiss the quiet time just soaking it all in with the lights low by the fire.

There are of course challenges during this journey. Scout’s first Christmas tree, like just about everything else, is another tantalizing chew toy with a lot of bling. A little behavior modification keeps the mirth alive. Scout continues to find her voice in announcing the suspicious arrival of new lights on the deck and around the trees. And she, too, is very, very curious about the packages wrapped in chewable, tearable paper.

We are not alone. The Island of different traditions, faiths, culture and fun is all a twitter with the glitter and warmth of this sensational season. Our community association’s Celebrate Christmas come-together with crafts, foods, singing and a community of people just visiting and sharing. The town hall, host to many such celebrations through the last 200 years, warmly embraced a full house of laughter, activity and song. A beautiful Christmas tree revealed in lights and music. The gift of internet service befitting the season with reports of success and thoughtful service. More pottery creations and creative crafts in the woods. Island History note cards available from the town office. Knitting at LuLu’s Barn around the fireplace Fridays at 11 a.m. With visions of future community come-togethers Jan. 12 from 2-4 p.m. for family game night. Jan. 26 a chili cook-off from 5-7 p.m. and hints of movie nights, potlucks, and craft events for the little ones and old ones. And what would the season be without counting the deer, now with a festive flare.

I will always marvel at it all. Eagerly joining the preparations. And when it’s time, take Scout for a walk outside in the winter cold. Looking forward to opening the door once more. Upon our return.

