Westport Island

It’s funny. The looking-forward-to-it part. Much more than the after-it’s-all-over part. Like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Two months filling our lives with the looking forward and getting ready part. Then, like flipping a switch, it’s over. And now looking forward to the Oscars, Super Bowl, March Madness, Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July. The Grammys. Duet by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. Joni Mitchell.

And looking forward to Jan. 28, 1985, after the American Music Awards and through the next morning. Dianna Ross crying as everyone left. Stevie Wonder reaching out toward the sadness in her voice. Tearfully explaining she didn’t want it to end. The world stopped when Wonder sang a flat note. Bob Dylan, a little lost boy who’d forgotten his lines. Went to Wonder for help. Then sang the song by himself. Wonder showed Ray Charles the way to the mens room. Paul Simon doing his thing. Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, too. Lionel Richie helped organize. Cyndi Lauper energy and jewelry. All serenading Harry Bellafonte with one of his iconic songs. Michael Jackson alone and personal. Pure magic. “We are the World.” A new documentary narrated by Ritchie. Something to look forward to during the in between season.

And looking forward to playing with Jack and Charlie. Quinn slept most of the time. At Hidden Valley during their open house cross country skiing event. Racing, s’mores, chili and lots of good people fun. Jack proudly exclaiming to a friend his dad was the boss of it all. I spent the time sledding with Jack and Charlie and their friends. Simple plastic sled with a modest rope. My job to launch whatever small body parts had assembled at the time. Down a modest hill. Coaching, “bail out if you’re about to hit a tree” as they sailed off on their own. Which prompted the question after the second run “what’s ‘bail out’ mean?”

The multiple runs down the hill were fun of course. But the most fun was coming back up the hill. The looking forward to it part. Looking for a ride up, the little ones reached for the sled to get on. Just as I pulled it away. Resulting in a pleasant variety of falls, lunges, jumps, chases, misses, and falling flat in the snow with lots of giggles, laughter. and pleas to do it again.

Of course this was not only a whole lot of fun for everyone, but it got them up the hill. Sometimes holding on to the end and being dragged behind through the snow. Giggling and laughing the whole way up. Mostly on their own power. The journey up and looking forward to going down all became much more fun than the final ride itself.

So too on the Island. Training fire burn. Always enjoy the smiling group shot of the firefighters. Framed by the burning building in the background. Old picture of store long gone. Pictures of grass and mowers offering Springtime services. Trash pickup, eggs, pottery, and craft shed in the woods. Tai chi chuan at Lulu’s Barn. Frozen laundry hung out to dry. Drone video art. Looking for electrician. Doorstep mail delivery. Translations of Latin on the gravestones. Valentine’s Day dance this Saturday Feb. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the Old Town Hall.

Looking forward to it all. Is so much fun. And every now and then. Looking back.

