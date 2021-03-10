Westport Island

The Island sounds and sights foretell changes. Thinning ice layers. Dripping rain rolling off the roof lines. Less crunch more slop underfoot. The dog is always wet.

Speaking of dogs. Lost and found. A German shepherd with Vermont tags. A tan and stocky short hair as curious as the camera. The animal control folks try to find home first before a trip to the pound. All back home with lots of Island caring and sharing along the way.

Speaking of dogs, a request for manure in anticipation of gardening soon. A plug for alpaca poop – best there is. Another recommendation for a pile of “stuff” that’s been curing for 4 years.

Speaking of dogs. Island Medicinals offers educational materials regarding CBD for all our pets. Pet anxiety, reactions to loud noises, stir crazy behavior – CMD might help.

Sanding icy driveways was a topic of recent conversation again. G&D Cromwell (who also do a great job on the main roads) were strongly recommended (“every day all day”) as was Ross Steelman. Although icy driveways are now muddy driveways, we all expect we’ll be calling on these good folks again before June-time.

Speaking of June, Stepping Stones Child Care Center hopes to be up and running on the Island by June for ages 12 months and above. Check their website or Facebook page for updates on the schedule and hours.

Town news: The broadband committee is still working on getting broadband to the Island. It’s not too late (Feb. 12 deadline has been extended) to send letters of support with specific examples of how it will improve your internet access. Send letters to westportbroadband@gmail.com. Also, they need our help in correlating internet speeds with physical addresses. Go to mainebroadbandcoalition.org to take a less-than-a-minute test.

Also, there will be an election June 8 for second selectman (three-year term), and two RSU 12 board positions (three-year and two-year term). Nomination papers are now being accepted. They must include at least 25 signatures and are due April 9. Call Julie Cason 882-8477 ext. 3 for questions or assistance.

Maine has $200 million available for rental assistance. Contact the town staff if you could use some help.

Speaking of help. Daphne Cromwell is still baking and taking orders 882-6652. Those lemon bars and blueberry and peach pies go very well with rainy days. Barnhouse Grill had a special on baby back ribs and they have an Island – could be Westport Island – quesadilla that is really good. Montsweag Restaurant is taking reservations for its March 18 Canvas and Cocktails event. Taste of the Orient, Marketplace Cafe, Water Street, Sea Basket, Sarah’s, and Little Village Bistro never disappoint. Treats and Mammy’s Bakery are special.

That lost tool box is still lost. The found toolbox near Newcastle was not the one. Keep an eye out. Maybe once all the snow melts it will reveal itself. Like the time my then four-year-old son and his buddies entertained themselves by throwing my two dozen orange, green, and white golf balls out in the snow just before another two feet fell. Watching them emerge weeks later in the sunshine was memorable.

Changes are afoot. And with it all there’s sure to be more to learn, more to share, and more to care about in addition to wet dogs and lemon bars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

