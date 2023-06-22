What’s at The Waldo?

Spring is in the air, and the colors are spectacular! The lilacs, rhodies, and irises have made every stroll along Main Street a sensory delight. Though our own landscaping is a work in progress, we send thanks to Moose Crossing for its generous donation of flowers, and Laura Cabot Catering for planting them. Their beauty is enhanced by the colorful flags and ribbons adorning many village homes and businesses in honor of Pride month.

As always, we ask our patrons to be courteous of our neighbors and avoid parking on School Street.

Waldoboro Pride

Sunday, June 25

The Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ and The Waldo Theatre, along with the Midcoast Queer Organizing and Resource Coalition and OUT Maine, are hosting a Pride celebration in Waldoboro village on Sunday, June 25.

The celebration, generously sponsored by The Wooden Screen Door Co., has been organized by and for residents of Waldoboro and surrounding communities to support all those who identify as outside the CIS-HET binary. Other local businesses such as Perch Cafe, Kenshin Ranch, and The Waldoboro Inn will be on hand as we gather at the church to share a community meal, connections, resources, and camaraderie, before heading over to The Waldo to watch the groundbreaking documentary film “Paris Is Burning.”

The meal and the film are both free and open to members of the LGBTQ+ community, their loved ones, allies, friends, and neighbors.

‘Kiss the Ground’

4 p.m., Sunday, July 2

“Kiss the Ground” documents some of the leading activists, scientists, farmers and politicians turning to regenerative agriculture to save the planet’s topsoil.

Join us following the screening for a conversation with Newcastle farmers John and Holly Arbuckle, of Singing Pastures Farm. At Singing Pastures, John and Holly Arbuckle practice regenerative agriculture to improve soil, our foundation for clean water, abundant wildlife, and a greener planet.

John Arbuckle is a ninth generation farmer. Through his own family stories, he came to understand that the way people farm changes every generation, often quite dramatically.

Together, John and Holly Arbuckle are committed to creating healthy, delicious food in partnership with the planet.

‘Who Invited Them’

7 p.m., Monday, July 3

Adam and Margo’s housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple lingers long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveal themselves to be their wealthy neighbors, Tom and Sasha. But as a single nightcap leads to another, Adam and Margo start to suspect these new friends are actually duplicitous strangers.

Stay after the screening for a Q&A with the film’s writer and director, Duncan Birmingham. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. Youth tickets (17 and younger) are just $10.

You belong at The Waldo

Is there a band, film, or play you’d particularly like to see? Let us know at info@thewaldotheatre.org.

Our membership drive continues through the month of June. Be sure to visit our website for a list of all the benefits our members enjoy. If the membership fee is a burden, feel free to contact us via email. Remember, you belong at The Waldo!

Finally

To stay informed about what’s happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter. Please come and be part of the next chapter in The Waldo’s story. See you at The Waldo!

