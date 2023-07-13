What’s At the Waldo?

When the lights go down, the pulse goes up. Come find out for yourself at The Waldo Theatre!

The Toughcats with opener Becca Biggs

7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15

The Toughcats power trio of banjo, resonator guitar, and drums has been surprising audiences with creative songwriting, unique arrangements, and raw, garage band intensity. They’ve toured nationally for many years but haven’t performed in their home of Midcoast Maine for quite some time. This will be an especially potent comeback concert in the place where it all began.

Becca Biggs has been making a name for herself in Maine, but her country influences betray her Tennessee roots. Combined with folk, rock, and alternative styles, Biggs and her band have created a uniquely satisfying sound. Don’t be fooled by the laid-back personality. She can rock, and you may find yourself out of your chair.

Hiss Golden Messenger

7:30 p.m., Friday, July 21

Back by popular demand, Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor returns to The Waldo for an intimate solo performance.

Throughout his latest album “Quietly Blowing It,” Taylor showcases his songwriter’s gift in ways that feel devastatingly intimate and human. Evidenced by his ruminations about parenthood, joy, hope, and loneliness, the churning acoustic guitar and mandolin, the steel guitar tracings, and a trusted cast of talented collaborators conspire to make “Quietly Blowing It” his most audacious and hopeful work yet.

‘Grease’ sing-along

4 p.m., Sunday, July 23

Calling all Pink Ladies and T-birds to a rollicking, one-show-only sing-along with the 1978 film musical blockbuster “Grease.” Dust off your poodle skirts and saddle shoes, ‘cause this place is gonna be jumping!

The audience will be the star of this interactive show hosted by Boothbay’s own Soren Barker (or is that Kenickie?). There will be prizes for best costume in both kids and adult categories. Dress as your favorite character, or if you’re feeling creative, dress as a beauty school dropout, greased lightning, or a strawberry milkshake! The costume contest held during our “Sound of Music” sing-along last November was truly amazing. We can’t wait to see the creativity our community members bring this year.

This family friendly show will also feature a little kids’ ‘50s dance off and great door prizes from generous local merchants including Perch Cafe and Bakery, Lakin’s Gorges Cheese at East Forty Farm, and Shelley’s Flowers, who will help make this a memorable summer Sunday afternoon on the Midcoast.

Come share the fun with family, friends, and neighbors; sing your heart out, and don’t forget: Grease is the word!

‘Beau is Afraid’

7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12

Written and directed by Ari Aster (of “Midsommar”), and starring Joaquin Phoenix, this 2023 American tragicomedy horror film follows the mild-mannered but paranoia-ridden Beau as he embarks on a surreal odyssey to get home to attend his mother’s funeral, confronting his greatest fears along the way.

‘Tár’

7 p.m., Friday, July 14

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German orchestra. We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she’s preparing a much-anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today’s society.

‘Truth Tellers’

7 p.m., Thursday, July 20

“Truth Tellers” chronicles the lives of Americans fighting for peace, equity, and justice, through the eyes of Robert Shetterly, a longtime artist and activist. “Truth Tellers” is both a story of Shetterly’s art and a history lesson in what it means to be an active citizen of a democracy.

In bringing Shetterly’s message to a wide audience, “Truth Tellers” aims to spark a national conversation on truth telling. We are thrilled that he will be in attendance to present the film and answer questions from the audience.

