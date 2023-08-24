What’s at The Waldo?

We can hardly believe it ourselves, but this September we are welcoming a pair of true musical legends to The Waldo: Judy Collins and Roger McGuinn. Whether you lived through the 1960s or just wish you had, you’ve undoubtedly heard their music and felt their influence in the work of others.

Brett Dennen

With special guest Chance Emerson

8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2

Brett Dennen has been captivating audiences for nearly two decades with his distinct blend of folk-pop melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and soulful vocal prowess. His signature red hair and lanky frame are as unmistakable as the music that has earned him legions of dedicated fans and critical acclaim.

Chance Emerson is a Taiwanese-American folk-rock singer-songwriter from Hong Kong, now based in the Northeast. Emerson has toured through much of New England and shared the stage with acts such as the Eli Young Band, Lawrence, Ripe, Darlingside, Melt, and more.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event. A limited amount of front row tickets are available for $50. If this show is not sold out, tickets will be available at the box office starting at 7 p.m.

Judy Collins

8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6

Judy Collins is an iconic singer-songwriter and musician with a career spanning seven decades. A Grammy Award-winning recording artist, she is known for her eclectic tastes in the material she records, which has included folk, country, pop, show tunes, rock and roll, and standards.

Her social activism and the clarity of her tone made her the voice of a generation. Her discography consists of 36 studio albums, nine live albums, numerous compilation albums, four holiday albums, and 21 singles. In 2017, Collins’s rendition of the song “Amazing Grace” was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or artistically significant.”

This show is sold out, but there is a wait list.

Roger McGuinn

8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13

Roger McGuinn not only lived history, he made history. His fearless sense of experimentation and innovative 12-string guitar techniques have influenced generations of musicians. Columbia Records signed his band, The Byrds, in January 1965 and they recorded their first number one hit, “Mr. Tambourine Man.” As the leader of the The Byrds, he combined the rock beat of the Beatles with the folk sensibilities of Bob Dylan, helping create the genre that would come to be known as folk-rock.

McGuinn’s solo career began in 1973 and has yielded 10 albums, a Grammy nomination, and extensive touring and performing for enthralled audiences ever since. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

The show is almost sold out, with a few tickets remaining at $50.

Finally

To stay informed about what's happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter.

