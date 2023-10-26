What’s At The Waldo?

There is something truly inspirational about singing in harmony with a group of people, which may explain why it has lengthy historical and broad cultural roots as well. Some of my favorite high school memories come from singing in the chorus. I’ve got friends who’ve had similar experiences singing at church.

The acoustics in The Waldo are spectacular, and many of the performers we’ve had are amazed at its resonance.

Knowing all this, I can’t wait to hear the Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus on Saturday, Oct. 28. I know choral music is not something most of us listen to regularly, but I encourage you to go out of your way for this.

Speaking of inspiration, you won’t want to miss the Maine premier of the film “Full Circle,” the story of two men who each overcome physical injury with remarkable achievements.

I hope to see you at The Waldo!

Pihcintu Multi-National Girls Chorus

7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

The Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus is made up of young women currently living in the Portland area, many of whom have fled their homes around the world due to war, famine, and other devastating realities. Let these talented singers lift your spirits as they share with you the joy, hope, and friendship they’ve discovered here in Maine. Their music is transformative and hearing it in our space is sure to be a delight.

Tickets are available online for $10 in advance and $15 day of show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

‘Full Circle’

6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3

“Full Circle” is a documentary that follows the stories of two men, each on a journey of growth following traumatic spinal cord injury, 50 years apart. The stories mirror each other, connected through time and space by common locations and motifs; but also through their shared resiliency and refusal to let their zeal for life be limited by their injuries.

Barry shows that growth after spinal cord injury is possible for everyone, not just adaptive athletes, and his legacy paves the way for Trevor’s superhuman feats. Six years after his accident, Trevor returns to the site of his accident in the Colorado backcountry with the goal of landing the world’s first double backflip on a sit-ski, the culmination of his own personal growth and reinvention.

Tickets are available on our website for $10.

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9

The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 90-minute theatrical program of seven short films curated from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, including two festival award-winning titles. Considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers, the festival includes fiction, documentary, and animation from around the world.

Throughout its almost 40 years of history, the festival has always supported short films, providing a platform for both established and new filmmakers to connect with audiences. The Short Film Tour program is a sampling of festival offerings and a testament to the unique storytelling potential the format holds. Audiences will enjoy a mix of fiction, documentary, and animated shorts that are funny, sad, inspirational, and full of strong characters.

Tickets are available on our website for $10.

Making It Up As You Go

The Art of Improvisation

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Whether this is your first time or you’re an old pro, come have some fun and embrace your inner fool! In this second in our series of improv workshops for adults, participants will engage in various improvisation games and prompts to improve skills in storytelling, conversation, and interacting with others.

In each session, participants will learn the tips and tricks that allow for uninhibited creation and the trusting of your acting instincts. The workshop, led by improv artist Ryan Jackson, is designed for both seasoned actors and newcomers. All levels are welcome.

The October session was a big success, and there’ll be another on Dec. 9. Attend one or more: it’s improv, so it’s new every time!

Minimum cost in $25, but this workshop is offered on a sliding scale, so additional donations are welcomed. Enroll at thewaldotheatre.org/adultprograms.

Finally

To stay informed about what’s happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter. Please come and be part of the next chapter in The Waldo’s story. See you at The Waldo!

