What’s at The Waldo?

Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to our annual appeal. As of this writing we are just $7,685 away from meeting our $40,000 goal, which, thanks to our matching grants, will magically become $80,000 if we can meet it. Those kind donors have allowed us to extend the appeal period to Jan. 15, so please, if you haven’t yet made your donation, it’s not too late! Every little bit helps, and remember, it will be doubled if we meet this goal!

Echoes of Floyd

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13

Echoes of Floyd is making their debut at the Waldo Theater on Saturday, Jan. 13 performing “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety! Prepare to be blown away as they recreate the legendary sound of Pink Floyd with astonishing precision, delivering an unforgettable live experience that transports fans back to the golden era of rock.

Echoes of Floyd has captivated audiences with their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity.

General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. A limited number of front row seats are available for $45. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase.

Curbside Queens present Glitter-a-Go-Go

7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20

Beat back that dark winter’s night with some sparkle from crowd favorites the Curbside Queens on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Waldo Theatre welcomes back Portland-based Curbside Queens as they spread the joy and celebration of the queer experience and the art of drag with the people of Maine.

Glitter-a-Go-Go is a whole new show featuring new queens, back-up dancers, and plenty of sequins to go around! Come join the queens for a fun and fabulous evening of celebration. Creative dress is encouraged!

Adult online tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. A limited number of front row seats will be available for $40 each. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to The Trevor Project, helping to fund suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ teens.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Peter Boie presents Magic for Nonbelievers

7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26

Boie’s show is about two things – astonishing magic, and having a good time – and he doesn’t skimp on either. He travels around the country performing his award-winning magic that will defy your reality (you might recognize him by his trademark orange sneakers).

The show’s title, “Magic for Nonbelievers,” is about being honest with his audience. Magic isn’t real, but Boie will make you believe it is for the length of his show. Combining original mind blowing magic and a heavy dose of humor is what’s made him one of the top booked college acts around the country.

Boie recently showcased his talents on national TV, where he performed for the CW Network’s hit show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” He has performed for such celebrities as Neil Young and Tom Brady, and he was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year from Campus Activities Magazine in 2015, as well as many other awards.

We’re thrilled that he will also be performing his engineering magic show for students on Friday morning, which we’re offering as part of our field trip program to area schools. If your school hasn’t signed up yet, please call 380-7313 for details.

Adult online tickets are available for $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event. Youth tickets (ages 17 and under) are available for $10 each. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Coming soon

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” documentary film, Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Improv workshop at 10 a.m. and table reading at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

“Frozen,” free family film, Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

Bernardo Bertolucci’s “1900,” film, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

Studio Two: The Beatles on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., presented by Lincoln County Television

Finally

To stay informed about what’s happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter. Please come and be part of the next chapter in The Waldo’s story. See you at The Waldo!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

