What’s at The Waldo? January 11, 2024 at 11:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhat’s at The Waldo?What’s at The Waldo?Waldo Theatre is ArtWalk Waldoboro StopThe Waldo Brings Theatre Arts Education to Local SchoolsEchoes of Floyd, a Pink Floyd Tribute, at The Waldo Jan. 13 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!