We are looking to showcase local talent for a one-night performance on stage at The Waldo Theatre on Nov. 2. Anyone who lives or works in Waldoboro is invited to apply. All types of performances are welcome, both individuals and groups are encouraged, and all ages are eligible. Play an instrument, sing a song, tell a story, dance, poetry, comedy, magic, juggling, Hula-Hooping … the sky’s the limit!

Each act should only be a few minutes in length, and since it’s a few months away, you’ve got plenty of time to practice. Once you sign up, you’ll be required to perform for the production team at a date in early October, so we can begin shaping and sequencing the show.

There will be an opportunity to rehearse on The Waldo stage the week before the showcase. This show is being produced by Michael Amico, Rebecca Cooney, and Barbara Higgins. To sign up or for more information, call or text Amico at 530-1639 or write to waldoborotalentshow@gmail.com.

Maine Artists Film Series

Thursdays, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15

The Waldo Theatre is pleased to announce the return of our popular Maine Artists Film Series, this season highlighting the work of painter Jamie Wyeth (July 11), painter Carlo Pittore (July 25), photographer Cig Harvey and artist/filmmaker Ian Cheney (Aug. 8), and painter Maury Ornest (Aug. 15). Each film showing will include a post-screening Q&A with the filmmaker, the artist, or both. The series begins on July 11 at 7 p.m. with “Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye,” by filmmaker Glenn Holsten.

Glenn was with us last summer when we screened his deeply poignant and beautiful film about Andrew Wyeth. In his latest film, Jamie Wyeth, the heir to an unparalleled three-generation dynasty in American art, struggles to find his own voice during the colorful turmoil of pop culture and politics from the 1960s to the present.

This first feature-length documentary of the artist follows his journey capturing portraits of iconic figures like John F. Kennedy, Andy Warhol, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rudolf Nureyev, as well as his unique, sometimes unsettling, views of domestic life, the islands of Maine and his own personal ghosts.

Tickets are just $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., the film starts at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available.

Opera Maine

7:30 p.m., Friday, July 12

Opera Maine will present a special concert featuring soprano Alaysha Fox and baritone Grant Jackson with pianist Timothy Steele. Expand your musical horizons, and experience this extraordinary performance of opera favorites with a dash of musical theater thrown in for good measure. We’re very excited to hear these talented vocalists in our acoustically rich space.

You Belong at The Waldo

By becoming a member of The Waldo, you’re helping us to keep bringing films, plays, comedy, family shows, workshops, student camps and programs, and a huge variety of music to the greater Waldoboro area. Membership comes with a variety of awesome benefits and is available at 4 different levels starting at just $25 per year. We believe the arts should be accessible to everyone, and your membership helps keep that mission on track by allowing us to keep ticket prices as low as possible. Visit our website today at thewaldotheatre.org/membership for details, and become a part of this vibrant community. Remember, you belong at The Waldo!

Finally

To stay informed about what’s happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter. Please come and be part of the next chapter in The Waldo’s story. See you at The Waldo!

