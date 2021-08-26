It’s funny how the beginning of summer brought such concerning drought and seems to be ending with so much water. To escape last week’s heat and humidity, I took a break at a favorite local spot, under the maple trees at Sheepscot General.

Sugar maple trees are my favorite. We had a dozen of them where we used to live. They made the most delicious maple syrup, gave the best shade, the most beautiful autumn color, and the most vivid late winter silhouettes. I miss them. There is nothing like sitting under the shade of a sugar maple on a hot summer day. Sitting at a table with my dog and sipping iced coffee, I looked down at the ground and saw this pictured maple leaf. It made me think of that very old saying, “Change is the only constant in life.” How true that is.

Henri came and went, rather uneventful to say the least. But as I sat listening to Henri’s soothing rain I grabbed a book written by Maine author Barbara Walsh. I recently bought her book “August Gale” when she spoke at the Jefferson Market a few weekends ago. It was the perfect read for a rainy August evening. Barbara is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and she proudly displays that on the cover of her books. I don’t blame her! It is something worthy of her pride and bragging rights. I am assuming that when the Whitefield Library opens, a copy will be available to borrow. I highly recommend it.

A few nights prior to Henri, folks in Whitefield lost power. It was announced and expected. Another warm night sleeping without access to a working fan. A few nights later we would spend part of the night outdoors listening to what sounded like a very serious conversation between three barred owls. Pure heaven.

May we enjoy the seasonal changes coming our way.

