“Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right.” – The Beatles

The slant of sunlight and the shadows created during the early and late hours of the day this time of year are often mesmerizing and calming. The lack of leaves on the trees allows many of us to see and enjoy the annual gift presented to us during the long nights of the cold winter season.

Have you ever found yourself awake as the darkness of the night gives way to the light of the new day? Those who work certainly do. Those with young children often do as well. Many elders do too. Folks who are awake at that time often greet the rising sun in a variety of ways. Prayer, exercise, coffee, meal prep. But another common experience is the presence of worry and anxiety during that time.

Many use each new year to make well intended resolutions. These often fall into the “what we can do better” category. Eat better, exercise more, be a little more patient, etc. All noble things. But what if we took a few moments early each morning to find that easterly facing window or exposure to greet the rising sun. As Mainers, we are the first in the U.S. to see the sunrise each morning. How lucky we are.

Maybe The Beatles were onto something all those years ago when they noted that greeting the rising morning sun does in fact make things feel like “it’s all right.”

On a side note, the Whitefield Library opens this Friday. Go to their website at whitefieldlibrary.org to check out the online book catalog, library card order form, hours, COVID-19 protection guidelines (masks are required by all adults and children who enter the building), and more.

Be safe out there.

