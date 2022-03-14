Last Saturday, after a difficult week, I went to get some Kefir from Swallowtail Farm and return a book to the Whitefield Library. Before heading home I stopped at Sheepscot General Store to listen to Andrea share her experience hiking the mountains of Colorado with her family. One reason I was interested in hearing her speak was because my husband and I hiked the Grand Tetons almost 40 years before her family did the hike she wrote about. Even though the Tetons are north of Colorado, hiking mountains that high often brings a sense of connection to those who accomplish such hikes. I wanted to hear about her experience.

Walking into Sheepscot and seeing so many people, almost all respectfully masked, was a wonderful thing. In the book-talk area the author sat signing books, people sat in booths enjoying meals, and several cloth-covered tables were being filled with finger foods and wine for people to enjoy. It looked like and felt like a celebration. Homemade cookies decorated to look like mountain peaks made it all the more festive.

Before Andrea was introduced to the audience of about 50 people we learned that this was the first indoor event Sheepscot General has had in two years. And what a long two years it has been. While the pandemic isn’t over yet, many are beginning to feel a glimmer of hope. I wondered if it was a coincidence that Andrea read aloud a chapter about climbing Hope Pass from her book.

Later that day sitting home and watching the sunset, I began to read “Uphill Both Ways.” To say that I am enjoying it is an understatement. Her ability to weave honest personal experience with information on the natural history of the area is refreshing and incredibly well done. But it was when I came across the following passage at the end of the book that caused me to stop, close the book, and silently offer her a few words of gratitude:

“Finally, I wish to acknowledge the people of the Ute tribe and culture, through whose ancestral lands the Colorado Trail travels. My ability to hike the trail was predicated on their removal by the United States Government and the State and Territorial Governments of Colorado. Nothing I write can make amends for this historical and cultural violence.”

Like many others in town and throughout the state I have been watching with anticipation the hard work and hopeful progress of the Tribal Sovereignty bill as it winds its way through the Legislature. It is the absolute least we, the residents of Maine, can do to undo such harm caused so long ago. All through this pandemic people across the United States have been discussing, arguing, and grappling with the systemic racism this country is built on. Maybe this is because of the shut downs and isolation the pandemic caused which also provided many with time to stop, notice, and think. Or maybe it’s because it’s long past time.

Andrea discusses in her acknowledgements the reality of the privilege that allowed her and her family to experience this adventure. Reading those statements felt important. They refer to things many of us forget, don’t realize, or ignore to notice.

Thank you Andrea for so honestly sharing a fragment of your family’s life with us. I enjoyed listening to you on Saturday and am enjoying reading your book. And your mountain peak cookies: delicious.

