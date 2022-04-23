And all the woods are alive with the murmur and sound of Spring,

And the rose-bud breaks into pink on the climbing briar,

And the crocus-bed is a quivering moon of fire

Girdled round with the belt of an amethyst ring.

– Oscar Wilde

The first crocus to bloom is a signal that “real” spring is here. Lucky for us, crocuses are popping up in lawns and garden beds all around town. As residents of Whitefield rake their lawns, lift winter mulch off garden beds, and pull out fishing gear and boats, these spring rituals remind us that the much anticipated warmer days are in fact here.

With the arrival of the crocuses, I am putting down my Lincoln County News Whitefield column pen. It has been 15 months that you all have journeyed alongside me as we captured the seasonal goings-on of our small town. Most of us will agree that it was a year of incredible challenges, as well as joys. Sharing this column space with you has been one of the joys. Thank you.

A final wish for my Whitefield neighbors and friends, may your spring be beautiful, your summer full of cool breezes, and may you and those you love be healthy.

(Editor’s note: We thank Mary Dunn for sharing her unique pastoral corner of Lincoln County with our readers through her evocative images and observations. We welcome another reader to lend their pen to this column space. Please email Editor Raye Leonard for more information, at rleonard@lcnme.com.)

