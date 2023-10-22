Saturday was a busy day in Whitefield. The library had its annual fall festival. Seeing kids painting pumpkins, their faces, and their nails added such a wonderful element. Besides the many scrumptious looking baked items, the vegetarian chili was the best I’ve ever had and my husband said the meat chili was just as delicious. Music by Rusty Hinges was, as always, toe tapping fun. A new QR code payment method was unveiled and worked like a charm.

A big shout out to all the amazing volunteers and all those who came out to the fair for making this community event so successful.

Driving home from the fair my husband and I made an unexpected stop at the new Grand Army Arts Print Studio. Like many folks from Whitefield, we have been curious about the changes being made. This is the 1871 parish meeting hall building across the street from St. Denis Catholic Church. Seeing an “open” flag we decided to let our curiosity win and stopped in to check it out.

Walking in through a hallway of hanging prints and plants was so warm and welcoming. The printing work is truly lovely and it was a delight to meet and talk with Lisa, the artist print maker. Lisa took time to show us around through her work space and explain how a few of the antique letter presses work. One was from the turn of the (last) century! They are absolutely beautiful and we were intrigued as she explained and demonstrated some ingenious alterations she made to make them work safer for her.

If you check out Grand Army Arts’ webpage, grandarmyarts.com, you will learn that Lisa is an accomplished printer and her husband, Christopher, is an architect who now co-owns Maine Cap N’ Stem Co. mushroom farm in Gardiner/Lewiston. You will also learn a fascinating history of the building they now call home. Keep an eye out for updates on their plans as they move forward with renovations, workshops, residencies, master printing, tutoring, etc.

If you are a printer or want to learn printing this is the place to visit! We left with a lovely card for our daughter. Like all the cards available it was carved from wood and hand painted on that beautiful letterpress.

Do stop in some Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. and introduce yourself, look around, and welcome Lisa and Christopher to Whitefield. Thank you Lisa. It was a pleasure to meet you and visit your print studio. And welcome to Whitefield!

