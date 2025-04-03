The Whitefield Library Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jessie Mae MacDougall of Whitefield as the new library director. Jessie Mae joined the library Tuesday, April 1. We are thrilled to welcome her as the director of our library community. Her deep appreciation for this library and the mission of our organization will be a great asset to Whitefield Library.

Jessie Mae comes to us after several years of being a volunteer with the library, and extensive background experience working with children and adults; as well as leading and managing volunteers of all ages in other nonprofit organizations.

She has worked with the Fogler Library, Damariscotta Montessori School, several natural resource organizations including most recently as the executive director of the China Region Lakes Alliance. Her work experiences included database management, streamlining processes, grant administration, conducting training and educational workshops, and more.

For the past 15 years she successfully handled the business and finances of a small family-run company, and has helped various organizations develop plans and execute grants.

All references of Jessie Mae’s qualifications pointed in the same very distinctive pattern which highlighted our library’s specific needs. Those references repeated that she was well organized, maintained a strong work ethic, was an avid planner, highly successful communicator, very keen at prioritizing, flexible, and a team player.

All of these are very significant components to our small volunteer community library.

Under Jessie Mae’s direction, we anticipate Whitefield Library will continue to succeed, provide new opportunities for Whitefield and its surrounding neighbors, and remain a significant cornerstone of outstanding service within our rural community.

Please join us in welcoming Jessie Mae as our new library director and stop by soon to introduce yourself to her. We eagerly await the opportunity to begin this new journey with her.

Stop in whenever you see the “Open” flag flying. The library serves all of the residents of not only Whitefield, but our neighbors in Windsor, Somerville, Jefferson, Alna, and Pittston, as well.

Become a library member, pick up your library card, borrow our books, take part in our programs, join our volunteers, and help us thrive.

Whitefield Library is located at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, find Whitefield Library on Facebook, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, or call 549-0170.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

