Wildcat Weekly

Principal’s message

We’re back!

Our first newsletter of the year yet it seems that we’ve been back for some time. Students and staff have made the transition back into school very seamless and everyone is picking up the rhythms of school quickly.

We held our first fire drill last week and it appeared like we’d done a hundred! A hallmark of this school is the seriousness and precision of our drills and that is a reflection of both how our students and staff view that process.

Students changing classes, going through our lunchroom procedures, moving through our arrival and dismissal times without issue, even little ones being able to say goodbye to their parents without huge emotions … all of these mechanisms of school are going well. To an observer coming into school, it would almost seem as if we’ve been here for months and that’s just the start we all wanted for the 2024-2025 school year.

All Whitefield Elementary School families have received information about our new after-school program we’re calling Camp Whitefield. This program will begin Monday, Sept. 16 and will run for four afternoons per week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday – from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and is open to students from grades 2-8.

The program will provide time for homework completion and tutoring as well as other indoor and outdoor activities. A snack will be provided for all camp participants and transportation will be provided at the close of the program each day.

Regarding transportation, once sign-ups are completed, our site coordinator – school social worker Tiffany Dieuveuil – will develop a bus route that will either be for door-to-door transportation or to specific drop-off points around the community. The Camp Whitefield program is a great offering for our students so if you are interested make sure to get the applications back into school as there may be a cap on the number of students we can take based on the level of interest.

Finally, I am pleased to report that Tiffany has hired a number of staff members to work in the program, which I believe will add tremendously to the success of the program.

