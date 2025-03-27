This picture shows our amazing eighth grade class and our equally amazing art teacher Amanda Trainor in front of the mural they collectively completed and has been placed on our garden shed. The mural is the culmination of a long process by the group to acknowledge and celebrate this school’s gardening program.

From conception to the physical creation, this collaborative effort engaged the class in a long-range project, and, with the deft guidance of Mrs. Trainor, their vision reached fruition this week when the mural reached its destination for all to see.

It was clear to see the genuine sense of accomplishment and pride with the group when Mrs. Trainor’s husband assisted them in securing the sizable work of art on the garden shed.

I want to thank Mrs. Trainor and the entire eighth grade class for their commitment to seeing this project through to completion and for sharing their artistic vision and talents with the entire school and community.

