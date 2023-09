Yellow bus is morning

Gathers children for school

Yellow sunflower faces

Smile over the garden

Yellowjackets

Gorge on yellow peaches

Yellow sun

Leans in a southern window

Goldfinches

Yellow since dandelion time

Harvest weed seeds

Yellow leaves begin to drop

One, two, a few.

(Elizabeth “Zibette” Dean wrote poetry in high school; she’s come back to it in old age. She enjoyed adult education classes in Rockport and Damariscotta. Her poems have been published in the Goose River Anthology.)

