Women Writers of Lincoln County: Mary Childs Jane, Mystery Writer from Newcastle April 18, 2022 at 4:53 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPast and PresentDamariscotta HistoryGravestone Mystery at Transfer Station Almost SolvedBackyard WildlifeNewcastle History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!