COME LIVE AND WORK IN LINCOLN COUNTY

You’ve probably noticed my byline on a few stories over the last month or so. Deputy Editor Maia Zewert, too. We’ve been covering municipal meetings, breaking news, and community events along with full-time reporter Nate Poole, full-time sports reporter Paula Roberts, and part-timers Charlotte Boynton and Anna Drzewiecki.

Though Bisi Cameron-Yee is on a much needed break – due to return in April – I don’t know as she’s had a true week off since her sabbatical started in January. Selfishly, I am glad for that because at the moment it’s all hands on deck. I don’t know what I would do without her – or any of the capable and committed editorial and production staff.

This week we welcome a new columnist, Rebecca Cooney, who will be writing “Waldoboro Voices: Portraits from the Village” (see Page 4).

Rebecca has worked in journalism for 25 years as a freelance photographer and photo editor at The New York Times, and 12 years at Newsday, where she wrote occasional features for the travel and book sections.

She recently moved to Waldoboro.

We hope to add an aquaculture column in the next few weeks, and I would love to hear from anyone interested in becoming a columnist or news contributor. Please email me at rleonard@lcnme.com.

As proud as I am that we can put the paper out without a hitch thanks to the “many hands making light(er) work,” The Lincoln County News needs a couple more full-time reporters.

I can certainly find my way to Somerville (though getting back was a bit of a challenge). And I actually really enjoy municipal meetings. My time on the Bath City Council only made me better at such reporting. Community events? Read The Way Back on Page 12A this week, and you’ll know my love for these is true.

But for the sake of the rest of the staff crisscrossing the county along with me – and for our continued excellent coverage of your news – we are hiring both as soon as possible and as long as it takes to find the right people with a true interest in community newspapering, and the grace and grit to do it in Lincoln County.

We want to hire bright, dedicated, relentlessly curious reporters who want to start, grow, or culminate their career at a newspaper deeply embedded in its community.

The right candidate thinks critically, asks tough questions, digs deep through primary sources and public records, writes compelling, complete, and clear copy on deadline, and accepts direction and feedback, ever open to improvement and growth.

Do you know this person? Send them our way.

As you know, The Lincoln County News covers everything from traditional town meetings to trending local TikTok producers. Reporters are on the beat for municipal, school, sports, farm and fishery, arts and entertainment, community, breaking and hard news in all 19 towns of Lincoln County.

News is not a 9-to-5 job, and reporters work an irregular, but flexible schedule, including nights and weekends, and an on-call rotation best accomplished by living in Lincoln County.

Relevant education and experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate who demonstrates strong writing skills, news judgment, an eye for good photos, and commitment to learn. Must be able to meet deadlines, adapt to unexpected circumstances, ask good questions, and work hard. Must have a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

The Lincoln County News offers a competitive salary, flexible schedule, and benefits package including health insurance, retirement, paid time off, and other supplemental benefits.

We are an award-winning hyper-local print-first weekly newspaper, family-owned for over 100 years with its own independent press in the heart of coastal Maine.

Lincoln County includes rich history, extensive farmland, world-renowned oysters, hiking trails across miles of conserved forests and fields, and unique dining and cultural opportunities. It is home to those who work the land and sea, to families, artists, entrepreneurs, and retirees.

If you know someone – maybe even you – who might be interested in joining our special newspaper family and the Lincoln County community in this important way, please share this call with them.

To apply, please send a resume, letter of introduction, and three writing samples, preferably news clips to: rleonard@lcnme.com.

