COMEBACK IN PROGRESS

Thank you to everyone who responded to last week’s editorial about neighborhood correspondents, either to volunteer as a correspondent or to assist with recruitment.

As a result of this response, we now have a Biscay Pond correspondent and a Damariscotta Mills correspondent. We expect to talk with at least one more potential neighborhood correspondent this week.

While not a neighborhood column exactly, we are also welcoming former columnist Don Loprieno back to share more history tales in “Past and Present.” You can read all three “new” columns on Page 5 this week.

The owners of the newspaper often say the newspaper belongs not to them, but to the community. Perhaps nothing demonstrates this ideal more than neighborhood columns — news from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood.

We thank all our correspondents, new and old, for their contributions.

Welcome

We have a few personnel updates to share. As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, Bisi Cameron Yee is officially The Lincoln County News’ general assignment reporter for what we refer to as the Waldoboro desk — Bremen, Jefferson, Nobleboro, Somerville, and the county’s most populous town, Waldoboro.

Bisi first came to the newspaper in March to complete an eight-week photojournalism internship. Her college in North Carolina canceled the internship due to COVID-19, but Bisi stuck around anyway and helped us chronicle the early days of the pandemic in Lincoln County, along with the elver harvest, maple season, the resurrection of the N.C. Hunt sawmill, and a host of other happenings. Readers loved her photos and her thoughtful essays about Easter and about her internship.

Bisi returned to North Carolina for another internship, but needed a third due to the cancellation of her spring internship, so she came back in October for another eight weeks.

Around the time Bisi started her second internship, Alexander Violo resigned after five-plus years on the Waldoboro desk to take a position with the daily Malone Telegram in upstate New York.

Bisi had decided to move to Maine and, after experiencing much of the job in the spring and over these last eight weeks, accepted our offer to stay on in a full-time role.

In another change, we have welcomed 2019 summer news intern Nettie Hoagland back as a part-time editorial assistant. Nettie, a graduate of South Bristol School, Lincoln Academy, and St. Michael’s College, did some excellent photography and writing for us last year. We are grateful that circumstances have brought her talents back to us.

We thank Alex for his service to the LCN and welcome Bisi and Nettie into their new roles.

