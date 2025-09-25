Commentary: Setting the Record Straight

There have been some rumors running around town that the Damariscotta Fire Department used its ladder truck and displayed a flag to recognize a political individual. This could not be further from the truth.

Earlier this month, Damariscotta Ladder 4 was parked at the end of Massasoit Drive off Biscay Road in Damariscotta, proudly displaying the flag of our country and an empty set of bunker gear. It was set up a little before dawn on Thursday, Sept. 11.

The sole purpose was to honor and remember the sacrifices made 24 years ago. Our department endeavors to participate on this day each year as often as we are able to, with the empty bunker gear to signify the whole left by the loss of our brothers and sisters.

Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that can never be forgotten for first responders. It continues to stir strong memories for those in the service. It represents the largest loss of first responders for any single event in the history of emergency service in the United States.

You may have seen patches, emblems, or signs with the number 343 included with a Maltese cross and possibly a silhouette of the Twin Towers. This is in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives while responding to the events on 9/11 in the area of the Twin Towers. While this is a number that is most often used in the fire service, 441 responders performed their final service on that day, including 71 law enforcement officers and eight paramedics.

Since 9/11, more than 7,000 FDNY firefighters and EMTs have been treated for an injury or illness related to service during that horrific attack and its aftermath. At least 111 responders have died since that have been linked to service during that incredibly difficult attack, and over 2,100 have retired on disability. These stats come from neverforgetproject.com and are specific to the service of New York City responders and data from the first 15 years.

First responders and others that wanted to help from across the country flooded the city in the aftermath of that fateful day, with countless numbers also exposed to the toxins that were released.

We know that we live in a politically charged world, but please do some research or ask questions before jumping to conclusions or spreading rumors. Our department and its firefighters are here to serve the community, respond to emergencies, and help educate the public about fire and emergency safety.

We will always remember the sacrifices made by our fellow first responders and their families on 9/11 and hope to honor their memory by faithfully serving our community.

(John Roberts is the Damariscotta fire chief.)

