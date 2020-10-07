Brief editorial comments on some of this week’s top stories:

A.D. Gray: Waldoboro voters will soon consider a nonbinding question on the transfer of the A.D. Gray building to Volunteers of America.

As you do so, think about what the conversion of this vacant building into 36 homes for seniors could do for your village.

Every proposal for this building has its naysayers, but the object should be to redevelop the building and allow it to once again contribute, rather than detract from, the village.

Edgecomb resignation: Best wishes to Jack Sarmanian as he moves on from his role as a leader of the town of Edgecomb.

Mr. Sarmanian has always been a gentleman in all our interactions with him.

In addition to his service in town government, our readers know him for his work in disaster response. He has responded to mass shootings, including the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas that was the most deadly in U.S. history, as well as natural disasters, counseling survivors through pain most of us cannot fathom.

COVID-19: Despite a few more cases and a couple of school scares, Lincoln County continues to avoid the worst of the pandemic. Stay vigilant! Wear a mask!

Ask us: Please see Hailey Bryant’s article about absentee ballots and ranked-choice voting, as well as the invitation at the end of the article to submit questions.

We are fielding questions about voting and want to make sure everyone has the information they need to vote.

