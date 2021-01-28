We sure hear a lot of complaints about COVID-19 restrictions.

Boohoo, this mask hurts my ears.

Waah, it is annoying to mask up while wearing a winter hat.

Poor me, Hannaford is wasting valuable seconds of my life with one-way traffic through the aisles. (Studies show we spend three times as long selecting Ben & Jerry’s flavors to comfort ourselves against this hardship as we do on the extra walking.)

And these are all just complaints from the editor.

Some of us would do well to consider the approach of a local high school senior who is the subject of this week’s “Characters of the County” column.

Abrupt end to last year’s basketball and soccer seasons? Remote classes? Isolation at home with younger brother? Short and uncertain senior year of basketball? She responds to each challenge with grace and optimism.

Kind of makes you feel like a whiner, doesn’t it?

As the pandemic continues and exacerbates the usual cabin fever of midwinter, we could all stand to react to its challenges with a little more grace and optimism.

