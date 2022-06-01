CONGRATS, GRADS

This week’s edition of The Lincoln County News contains the third edition of our “Senior Send-off” supplement, our special section honoring area high school graduates.

We introduced “Senior Send-off” to our supplement slate back in 2020. It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools had transitioned into virtual learning and getting a large group together wasn’t possible. Naturally, this made the LCN’s tradition of publishing photos of graduating classes a little difficult. However, we still wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the hard work of these students, so we reached out to area schools to see if we could run individual senior photos.

Thankfully the schools – and local businesses, organizations, and individuals that sponsored the supplement – helped make the inaugural edition possible, and we’ve been able to continue its publication in the years that followed.

It’s likely you will recognize at least one of the students contained within its pages. Beyond the numerous athletes who have shown up in the LCN week after week, this year’s senior class contains musicians, singers, debaters, artists, actors, academics, and even some student journalists, just to name a few.

But these students are more than their achievements. They’re also valuable members of our community.

They’re the friendly face bagging your groceries and the sandwich slinger behind the counter. They’re populating businesses downtown after the school day ends and volunteering with local organizations making a difference in our neighborhoods.

They’re the future, hopefully of Lincoln County.

We hope they all go into the world and do amazing things, and we will be among the chorus rooting them on. But we selfishly hope they come back one day and continue their good works in this community.

Congratulations to the class of 2022. We are proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to see what you do next.

