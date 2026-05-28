CONGRATULATIONS SENIORS

Seniors, the time has finally come. In the upcoming weeks, you will walk across the stage and into the next phase of life. You should be proud for what you have accomplished the last four years.

Please be careful and make good choices following the ceremony and this summer. Driving too fast, while under the influence, or when you are too tired can all have very serious and sometimes final outcomes.

For our high school graduates, once the festivities and excitement around the graduation fun has worn off, the next steps can be scary. College, the workforce, or wherever you are headed can be a little anxiety inducing after learning and playing around the same people for probably most of your lives. But change is good and you are now headed off to the next steps of becoming doctors, lawyers, fishermen, hairdressers, firefighters, engineers, or whatever you dream of being.

For our college graduates, your next steps may also be intimidating. A lot has changed and continues to change as the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on entry-level jobs is a big unknown. Don’t let these distract you. Even if you can’t land that dream job right off, work hard, apply yourself, and make a difference wherever you go.

As you venture into the world, no matter where you go, there will be people at home and in your communities cheering you on. Stay in touch with your friends and connect them with the new ones you make along the way. Schedule coffee or brunch with a teacher who acted as a mentor and tell them about the impact they had on your life.

Most importantly, make sure to call you parents, guardians, and family members as often as you can.

Graduation is just the start down the road to the rest of your future. Make sure to take everything in and don’t stress it too much – this is just the beginning.

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