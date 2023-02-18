CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE

Kudos are in order for the Nobleboro Republican and Democratic committees.

Members of the two committees came together and raised over $6,000 for heating assistance for Nobleboro residents while also serving up, by all accounts, some darn good chili.

In reading Elizabeth Walztoni’s article about the event, two quotes stick out.

“It goes back to a common goal that’s worthy, and a lot of difficulties melt away,” Winslow Myers, chair of the Democratic committee, said.

“We’d have to be fools not to want to help the community,” said Gene McKeever, chair of the town’s Republican committee.

How refreshing!

The same week that had political accusations, boos, shouts, and bitter contempt from both sides of the aisle on a nationally broadcast presidential speech, we saw representatives from both local parties gathered together in a small town in Maine to break bread for the betterment of their neighbors.

Isn’t that the way life should be?

Congratulations to all involved for a successful event. We hope it becomes a regular occurrence in our corner of the world.

