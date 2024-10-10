DISASTER RELIEF

Lincoln County has close connections all over the world, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there aren’t many degrees of separation between our readers and those in the southern Atlantic Coast.

With Hurricane Helene slamming Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and beyond in late September, and now Hurricane Milton barreling toward Florida’s west coast, we’re feeling extra concerned about our fellow compatriots, family members, and friends.

We know Lincoln County residents share our concerns and are taking action, as is evidenced by American Legion Wells-Hussey Post No. 42 in Damariscotta collecting water, toilet paper, and paper towels to send down south for those affected by Hurricane Helene. According to the organization’s Facebook page, 3,300 bottles of water have been donated in less than 24 hours.

These are dangerous, unforgiving storms, and we’re sure other efforts will pop up around the county with Hurricane Milton due for impact.

We’re confident that any effort to help our southern neighbors will be successful because that’s what Lincoln County residents do.

A quick look in The Lincoln County News archives tells a story of residents helping their neighbors, up the street, down the coast, and across the country.

For example, in our Sept. 21, 2017 edition, the front page was adorned with a story “Local effort collects 48,000 pounds of supplies for hurricane” about American Legion Wells-Hussey Post No. 42 collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Our community amazes us in its generosity and compassion for folks who don’t live on the same street as us, but need a neighborly hand right now.

This week’s “Character of the County,” Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta Executive Director Jed Weiss, may have said it best when he said that a community thrives when everyone commits to it and does their part.

We hope the members of our community continue to rise to the occasion as our help is needed.

To those who have already incurred significant loss in Hurricane Helene, we wish a speedy recovery, and for those bracing for impact from Hurricane Milton, please be safe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

