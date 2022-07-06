DRIVE SAFE

According to the calendar, we’ve been in summer since June 21. If one were to judge by the increase in traffic, however, this past weekend truly marked the start of the season.

We’re pleased our seasonal residents and summer visitors braved the high gas prices to make the trek to our corner of Vacationland. With the ongoing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the air, we hope that this summer is the well-needed (and well-deserved!) boon to local businesses and organizations.

That said, with the influx of vehicles and pedestrians in our area, we really need to take a moment to talk about road safety.

To start with a simple one, please look both ways before crossing the street. All too often, especially in our downtowns and more residential areas, someone looking to join their friends or cross to their destination will step into the crosswalk with the assumption that vehicles headed their way will stop.

Be patient at intersections. Making a left turn is nothing short of a miracle this time of year, but thankfully there are enough kind souls willing to wave drivers through before the rise and fall of an empire. There is no reason to hit the gas in an attempt to squeeze your SUV into a space fit for a compact.

This isn’t a “from-away” problem either! Many of us year-round residents are guilty of impatiently passing against oncoming traffic or sprinting across the road sans crosswalk with a half-hearted wave of apology.

We all could stand to have a little bit more courtesy and patience on the roadways. Look out for one another this summer.

And slow down!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

