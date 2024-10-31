It’s a common trope to call a contest for public office a race as though we judge our political candidates on speed. It’s an ironic trope because the first thing that becomes obvious about the campaign trail is it’s not a race. It’s a slog.

Thankfully, by this time next week this slog will be complete. By no later than 8 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 5, Maine’s ballots will have been cast. If you are eligible to vote, we hope yours was included, regardless of the method used to cast it.

As a matter of principle, we believe the right to vote is one of the most important rights, and one that each citizen should respect and appreciate.

As is our practice every election year, we have profiled all of our candidates for state offices. For the convenience of our traditional voters who prefer to cast a ballot on Election Day, we have reprinted them this week on pages 3A to 5A and 7A to 9A.

This election cycle was particularly grueling. Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, we will be taking a break from any political letters that address this election for at least five weeks.

This is our way of both ensuring misinformation is not shared, and that we contribute a more positive atmosphere. It is incumbent on all of us that we should come together and find ways to work across the aisle, for the betterment of our country, and more importantly each other.

We are announcing this now, before the election concludes, so we are clear that this choice is independent of which candidate is elected.

The next four years will be tough for one side or the other, but instead of gloating or making a lot of changes, we hope the next president works to unite the people of this great country.

It is by coming together that we can make this country achieve its potential and solve the tough issues of our generations.

