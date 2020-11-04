ELECTION DAY THOUGHTS

As we await the results of the presidential race, we should all recommit ourselves to winning or losing with grace and dignity.

Most of us learn as children to be gracious in victory or defeat — not to be a “sore loser” or a “poor sport” when we lose, not to gloat or “rub it in” when we win.

Regardless of the example set by the candidates, each of us can choose to be gracious as we learn the outcome of the race.

***

It seems surreal to have to say this, but every American should want every vote to count in this and every election.

Anyone who wants to throw out anyone else’s vote for any reason other than fraud does not support the principles of our free democratic republic.

To look at it another way, an attempt to amplify your own vote by erasing another person’s vote is no better than committing voter fraud yourself.

This should not be a Democratic or Republican opinion, it should be an American opinion.

***

This election, more than any we can remember, has demonstrated the problems that come with money in politics.

I was listening to a 2nd Congressional District debate on Maine Public Radio while working in the yard recently and thinking about how every candidate speaks against dark money and deceptive advertising. Why, then, with 100% support in Congress, does nothing happen to bring about campaign finance reform?

Why do members of Congress continue to devote more time and energy to raising money to keep themselves in office than they do to solving their constituents’ problems?

It does not take a degree in political science to understand most of them do not actually support campaign finance reform, or do not care enough to make it a priority.

We are not the first to say it, but what a tremendous and tragic waste to see $200 million go into the Collins-Gideon race, in an attempt to sway a few gullible voters, when people are suffering in Maine.

I found myself thinking about the Eldercare Network of Lincoln County, which operates the Greens, the assisted-living homes for low-income seniors.

Earlier this year, we reported that the network had closed Jefferson Green. Now we know from our colleagues at the Boothbay Register that it will soon close Boothbay Green. Part of the problem is that MaineCare reimburses the homes at a rate of only about 40% of their cost.

Even a kid with a lemonade stand knows that if the customer only pays 40% of the cost of the lemonade, their business will not survive.

Now, how far would a fraction of that $200 million-plus in disgusting, ineffective, manipulative, dishonest, vile ads go to help the Eldercare Network of Lincoln County continue to make options available for our elderly neighbors to stay in their communities? Pretty far, we would wager.

To all the candidates, if you say you support campaign finance reform, do something about it! Otherwise, just be honest and tell us you benefit from the corrupt system and are yourself a corrupt participant in the corrupt system with no soul, no values, and no intent of doing anything for anyone other than yourself.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

