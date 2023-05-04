END OF AN ERA (?)

We, like the entire village of Round Pond, are saddened to learn of King Ro Market’s imminent closure.

Like The Alna Store, Sheepscot General Store, C.E. Reilly’s, and others, King Ro is more than just a business that sells groceries and other necessities. It is the beating heart of its community. From its Friday night dinners to Monday night music, King Ro offers a gathering place for neighbors to connect 365 days a year.

This decision could not have been an easy one for Lori Crook and B.J. Russell, who have poured their heart and soul into the beloved community hub for years. We wish them well in their next endeavors, and hope they get to finally see the village’s Fourth of July fireworks.

There’s still a chance the right buyer might come along and keep a storefront in the building, but we will miss the magic of King Ro once the doors shut May 12.

