FOR THE STARS

Sports transcend the game itself, don’t they? They’re a journey in reaching further, pushing beyond our limits and finding out what kind of strength we’re hiding inside ourselves. In Lincoln County our most important sporting events aren’t a world away. They unfold right here, at our local high schools and middle schools where our children are competing.

This is where our presence as spectators can inspire the most change. It’s essential for our children to feel our unwavering support for their athletic pursuits, because the essence of a sports team’s success is the unity it fosters within the community and identity the athletes discover along the way.

However, nothing brings a town together quite like the success of a sports team.

The best part of a home game is the crowd. Playing in front of others that know and love you is an experience these high school students may not get again at the same intensity. And playing an away game teaches you how to thrive despite the odds and energy being against you.

Every time they step onto the field, court, track, mat, or dive into the pool is one less time they will get that opportunity.

Showing up to support your local teams isn’t predicated on the outcome, it’s about believing that despite the result, you are there to support them.To feel that your community has your back is something we should all experience at some point.

We all want to win, always, but our defeats may teach us even more than our victories, so let’s help our student athletes stand tall as playoffs near by showing up to remind them of the strength we know they all have and to stand with them regardless of the outcome.

Because when we show up to support our athletes, we’re not just watching them compete, we’re witnessing them grow, and we’re doing so together.

