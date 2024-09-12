FORUM FEVER

After over six weeks of moving parts, countless emails, and the addition of an extra forum, the candidates forums for the 2024 election have been (mostly) solidified.

The Lincoln County News and Boothbay Register will once again co-host the series of five 90-minute forums, one more than the 2022 cycle. All are welcome to attend, and we plan to livestream these events on The Lincoln County News Facebook page for those who are unable to join in person.

During each forum, the moderator – either LCN Editor Maia Zewert, LCN Publisher John Roberts, or Boothbay Register Editor Kevin Burnham – will pose a question to the group at large and each candidate will have two minutes to respond.

While we’ve heard this format prevents debate amongst the candidates, we still prefer it, as it allows each candidate the opportunity to be heard.

Speaking of the candidates, we’re continually grateful for their willingness to participate. Many have been enthusiastic in their responses, and at present there are five candidates we’re waiting on final confirmation from regarding their availability.

The big question that remains is about what the moderators plan to ask. While some of those topics discussed in candidate profiles will absolutely come up at the forums, we also want to ask about the most pressing issues on your minds.

If you have a question – or even a topic you would like us to shape a question around – please email it to editor@lcnme.com.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Wiscasset municipal building

House District 47: Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset

House District 49: Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath, and Woolwich

Monday, Sept. 30

Pownalborough Hall in Dresden

Senate District 24: Dresden and Sagadahoc County

House District 53: Dresden, along with Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph

Thursday, Oct. 3

Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay

Senate District 13: Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor

House District 48: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island

Monday, Oct. 7

Waldoboro municipal building

House District 45: Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington

House District 62: Hibberts Gore and Somerville, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor

Thursday, Oct. 10

Tentatively planned for Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta

Senate District 13: Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor

House District 46: Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro

All forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m.

