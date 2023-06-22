FRESH FACES

The slowing of traffic in June can only mean our seasonal neighbors have returned to Lincoln County.

We have also welcomed some new faces to our team at the paper, most of whom will likely be familiar to many in the community for one reason or another.

Bremen native and Lincoln Academy alum Johnathan Riley has joined the newsroom as a general assignment reporter. After graduating from the University of New Hampshire with a Master of Fine Arts in May, Johnathan has carved out a niche for himself writing the three most recent “Characters of the County” columns. Readers in Bremen, Bristol, South Bristol, and Waldoboro will likely become very familiar with his byline in the upcoming weeks.

Making LCN home for the summer are Frida Hennig, Dylan Burmeister, and Isabelle Buchanan.

Frida, a member of Lincoln Academy’s class of 2021, joins us from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where she is studying psychology. Look for her work to dominate the Arts & Eats pages, as she has a natural knack for crafting delectable features. Evidence of this can be found on the front page of this edition.

Dylan’s name has already appeared countless times in our pages due to her exceptional athletic career at Lincoln Academy, where she just completed her sophomore year. Dylan will be covering a little bit of everything around the community, experiences she will bring back to The Eagle’s Talon, the school’s student newspaper.

Rounding out the new arrivals is Isabelle, who will be serving as the editor’s editor, in a way. She is proofreading submissions and captions, making sure the editors don’t make any egregious errors that land the newspaper in a list of biggest headline fails.

While the news team is full at the moment, we are hoping to open the doors for job shadows throughout the summer, as two local high schoolers have already expressed interest.

The arrival of our summer support has provided more bandwidth for our event and feature coverage. Suggestions for articles are always welcome at editor@lcnme.com.

