FRIENDLY ADVICE FOR MEETINGS THESE DAYS

I found myself covering a couple of municipal and school board meetings last week, experiencing firsthand the challenges of reporting in a COVID-19 reality.

What follows are some friendly suggestions for select boards and boards of directors that, if followed, would make not only a reporter’s job easier, but also increase access and understanding for the general public who might attend, or in some cases, view a recording.

Let me in

If you require a password to access a meeting held on Zoom, or another video conferencing platform, make it easily available to those who want to attend.

I attempted to attend a Zoom select board meeting last week never dreaming I would need a password to get in. I expected, perhaps, to wait to be admitted by the host, just like I might have to mill around in a hallway while a room is set up and representatives arrive and take their seats.

But instead, I was shut out altogether, noticing too late that the agenda indicated I should contact the (closed) town office for the password. Why not include it on the agenda itself?

Instead I emailed the select board chair. Also too late, as he was busy getting the meeting started.

I get that a municipal or school board might do this to make sure people join to earnestly participate (or in my case, report). When I was serving on the Bath City Council during the teeth of the pandemic, a Zoom council meeting was hijacked by unknown sources who flashed nude pictures across our screens.

That would never happen in person (I hope), and a password-protected virtual meeting might ensure it won’t happen online.

But would someone need special knowledge like this to attend an in-person government meeting?

No.

What if a resident had a burning question and decided at the last minute to bring it to the select board during public comments?

They would be out of luck.

Fortunately, the chair of this particular select board was gracious and generous in answering my follow up questions by email, and I could put together a news brief on the meeting.

Who said that?

Please require all board members to put their names on their Zoom boxes and to remain on camera for the duration of the meeting.

If masked during the meeting, have them also say their name before commenting.

If the meeting is in-person and also streamed, make sure anyone who speaks identifies themselves before making comment.

In one meeting I attended last week, I had no idea who said what during discussion that followed the superintendent’s report, and throughout the public comment period. I missed including some great quotes from residents because I couldn’t attribute them.

‘Play it again, Sam’

If you can hold a meeting on Zoom, you can record it. This came in handy when I had to verify the accuracy of our coverage of a recent municipal meeting.

Someone called me to say a reporter got something wrong, but in watching the recording, it was clear that while the reporter missed a landmark distinction only extensive local knowledge would provide, the use of funds was accurate.

For the record

It doesn’t matter if a meeting is held remotely or in person, please make sure your agenda is available in far in advance as possible. Email it. Post it on the website.

I wasn’t much more than a fly on the wall at one in-person meeting last week because there was no agenda available to me. The copies for the public were forgotten, likely, in a rush to get to the meeting.

Again. I completely understand. I am as guilty of innocuous human failing as anyone else.

But why not email the agenda and additional documents? No copies to forget that way.

The agenda gives ordinary citizens a chance to review associated documents, formulate questions, and understand what’s coming up for consideration that could affect their lives.

It gives reporters the opportunity to review past stories, develop and contact additional sources, and think about the angle of their coverage.

The agenda is the map of what matters at any given moment.

We are doing the best we can to cover Lincoln County news accurately during these COVID-19 days, when every town has their own way to conduct its business in person, online, and in most cases a combination of both, and more.

We want to get it right, and municipal and school boards can help through ease of access, clear identification, reliable recordings, and agendas at our finger tips.

