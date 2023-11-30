From the Legislature Net Zero November 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm Rep. Edward J. PolewarczykYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersFrom the Legislature: Zero Waste and Other Methods of RecyclingEnergy MattersEnergy MattersFrom the Legislature: In Support of a Consumer-Owned Utility Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!