From the Legislature: Right Whales and the Lobster Fishery February 26, 2021 at 11:48 am Rep. Allison HeplerYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: Lobsters and Right WhalesDMR Sends Whale Proposal to FedsLobster Foundation Sponsors Final Opportunity To Exchange Rope Before DeadlineFrom the Legislature: Maine Lobster Industry Faces Unjustified PunishmentFrom the Legislature Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!