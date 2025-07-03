GATHER TOGETHER

I have always had very fond memories of the Fourth of July. I grew up on a lake, so fireworks were always a big deal. I remember sitting on the dock dipping my toes in the water as I watched the fireworks go off from all over the lake, loud bangs echoing from all around me as I sat in the still of the night.

We would always have hot dogs, burgers, and cook s’mores over the fire. I’ve always liked my marshmallows burnt, so my mom would make fun that I fillet my s’mores as I set them ablaze over the flames. I also have fond memories of attending parades with my family and admiring all of the decorated floats.

The Fourth of July was always a time for my family and friends to come together, and it was often one of the only times we could get everyone together in one place. It didn’t matter what our differences were, we were able to come together and celebrate. We always felt stronger that way; together.

It is an important day for a lot of people, and many are in the same position I was in: It’s one of the only times they can come together with their loved ones. For me, this made my memories of the Fourth of July very special.

Our country has faced a lot of hardship over its 250 years and yet has continued to persevere throughout all of it. One thing I have learned over the years is that Americans are hardworking people who fight for their beliefs. We are always striving to make America a better place for future generations.

In a world full of division, this is a special time where we can all come together to celebrate our strength and determination. My family has shown me that coming together, even for just a day, makes us stronger. I firmly believe that it is the same for all of us.

Lincoln County will be packed full of parades and activities for all to participate in. Whatever your plans are, we hope that you are able to find joy this holiday, spend it with the people you love the most, and stay safe and hydrated.

Now is the time to enjoy the classic hot dogs, burgers, and s’mores around the campfire, enjoy the firework shows, light some sparklers to add to the enjoyment, and take a swim to cool off from the hot weather. Take in the whole day, right at the peak of summer.

For many people, the Fourth of July is a reminder of the brave men and women who have risked their lives to serve our country, many of them from right here in Lincoln County. From all of us at The Lincoln County News, we would like to thank all who served and express our profound appreciation for the sacrifice you have made to our county.

We hope you have a safe and happy holiday, and are able to find joy in the art of coming together and making the world a better place.

