GIVE THANKS

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The Lincoln County News.

Thanksgiving is an often overlooked holiday, passed by on the way to holiday lights and end-of-year celebrations. However, the spirit of gratitude behind it is something we should take time to implement, not only during this season, but all year-round. We can start with some simple ones.

We at The Lincoln County News are grateful for the First Amendment, specifically the freedom of the press.

We’re thankful for the team that puts together the newspaper every week. From the news staff to the advertising team to the production personnel, The Lincoln County News would not be possible without the contributions of every single person who works here.

We have incredible gratitude for local businesses. While it’s easy to point to advertising support as the reason for this mention, there are numerous quiet, philanthropic contributions and businesspeople make in the community that go unnoticed by the general population. Lincoln County would not be the same without its shops and stores, and we encourage you to remember to visit during the holiday shopping season.

Speaking of community contributions, we could take an entire page to talk about how thankful we are for organizations that keep residents warm, fed, and safely sheltered, especially as we approach what is sure to be a brutal winter.

We are grateful for you, our readers, who have supported this newspaper for over a century. We quite literally would not be here without you.

Finally, and we think we speak for everyone when we say this, we are so thankful the election season is over and we can watch television without those pesky political ads!

May you and yours have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

