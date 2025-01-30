This week, we celebrate one of our own.

The week marks the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Glenn Chadbourne’s first appearance on our pages. Outside of members of the Roberts family, nobody who works here now worked here then. We’re almost certain no one suspected at the time that it was the beginning of relationship that is still going strong today.

Glenn is our first and, to date, only official cartoonist. Now that he has done the job so well for so long, we may not have another one once – hopefully many, many years from now – he puts his pen down.

As Glenn tells it, he was a scuffling college kid powered by ambition and guided by a dream when he submitted his first effort. As the years have gone on, we have watched as Glenn has built his career like a mason builds a chimney, brick by brick, drawing by drawing. Today he is a highly regarded illustrator, specializing in the horror genre.

It wasn’t that long ago Glenn was making ends meet with freelance painting gigs. Now he is a VIP guest at horror conventions around the country. As our local boy has done well, we have watched on with pride.

Glenn will tell you, as he said again this week, he likes local news in general and The Lincoln County News in particular. He is as devoted to us as we are to him.

No one knows what the next 40 years will bring, but in the spirit of not fixing what isn’t broken, as long as Glenn keeps at it, so we will we.

