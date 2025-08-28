HANG UP TO HANG OUT

Summer is coming to a close as Lincoln County’s schools get ready to welcome back local students.

It marks an exciting, and nerve-racking, time for students. A new school year is a chance to start fresh, to make resolutions, and to set new habits. At least one school in the region is considering making a significant policy change for cellphones.

The RSU 48 Board of Directors will hold a second vote on a policy regarding cellphone use in the coming weeks at Great Salt Bay Community School. Other school and district governing bodies will have to create similar policies of their own – if they haven’t already – before next August per L.D. 1234, “An Act Regarding Cellular Telephones in Public Schools,” which was signed into law in June.

Regardless of school policy, students should consider taking the new academic year as an opportunity to hang up and hang out.

They probably hear it plenty from their parents, but at a time when phones are getting more and more ingrained into everyday life, students should maximize their opportunities in the classroom by staying present.

Campus is a place to learn from teachers and peers. Those learning moments happen during lessons on history or biology as well as when one is listening and talking with the people in the community.

A student’s time in school is finite, so we encourage the county’s students to make the most of the experiences the school day has to offer.

That rings true beyond the classroom, too. Parents, teachers, and community members should also take this season of change as an opportunity to assess their phone time.

The internet gives us access to an array of content, but as cliche as it sounds, we learn and grow the most from the things that happen right in front of us.

