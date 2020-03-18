As the coronavirus turns life in Lincoln County upside down for the foreseeable future, the staff of The Lincoln County News is working to bring residents reliable and up-to-date information about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Our reporters will continue to gather and report information on numerous angles of the situation.

What’s next for our schools? How are parents coping with new demands for child care? How are suddenly unemployed workers dealing with their loss of income? What resources are available to help vulnerable residents – older adults and those with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease – stay in their homes?

These are just a few of the questions our staff will attempt to answer in the week ahead.

We will, of course, continue to track new cases of COVID-19 as, despite precautions, authorities expect the disease to spread.

Our staff will also continue to compile and update a list of cancellations, postponements, closures, and resources.

Please help us help you: report information on any of these subjects to info@lcnme.com. If you do not use email, call the office at 563-3171.

A note about the two COVID-19 patients in Lincoln County so far: The authorities are releasing little information about individual cases due to privacy laws. We invite either or both of these patients to contact us and speak about their experience. Most of all, we send them our wishes for a speedy recovery and a safe return to their essential work in health care.

We do not claim to have comprehensive information in this edition – the situation is constantly evolving – but with your help, we can get the most crucial information to the people who need it most.

