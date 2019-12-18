HELP US HELP YOU

The people of Lincoln County live out the adage about Christmas: “It is better to give than to receive.”

We are proud to live here when we see the many initiatives underway to ensure no one needs to be cold or hungry or even without a new toy at Christmas.

New initiatives seem to crop up every year, like backpack programs in the schools and miniature food pantries at town offices.

It saddens us to think the need for these programs may be growing – and we wonder why, with unemployment nearly nonexistent in Maine – but we think perhaps the need was always there and we are just doing a better job of recognizing and meeting it.

At this time of generosity, when those of us with the means indulge in lavish feasts and expensive gifts, no one should need to be cold or hungry – especially no child.

To facilitate efforts to make sure none go without, we invite any of these charities – backpack programs, food pantries, homeless shelters, toy drives – to write a letter to the editor for next week about what they need.

How can our readers help you fulfill your mission? Do you need more volunteers? What do you need them to do and when? Every charity needs money, but what are your specific needs right now?

Yes, it’s late in the Christmas season, but many of you undoubtedly have needs throughout the year. Even if your need is specific to this time of year, your letter will get people thinking about how they can help next year.

Please submit your letter, up to 500 words, to info@lcnme.com or P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23.

Let’s help each other give rather than receive.

Merry Christmas from all of us at The Lincoln County News.

