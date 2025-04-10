HERE’S TO SPRING

While many of us have not yet removed the snow shovels or windshield scrapers from our car – and for good reason – spring is three weeks old, according to the calendar.

Of course, it doesn’t really feel like it, considering it snowed again just this past week. But we figure eventually the season will show up in all its hopeful glory.

It’s easy to overlook spring, which tends to be the blink-and-you-missed-it season in Maine. Around here, mud season is often a more accurate description of the season than spring. Winter seems to last forever and by the time we’re able to leave the house without a piece of outerwear, our friends from away are arriving in force and we’re trying to survive the dead sprint that is summer.

Spring deserves better.

It’s a season of hope and rebirth; a time to refresh routines lost somewhere between holiday hoopla and March Madness. Whether this means picking up the New Year’s resolution that fell by the wayside mid-January or finally clearing out the crawl space, spring is here for you.

If neither of these appeal to you, we have a full “Home & Garden” supplement in this edition chock full of other ways you can celebrate this season of rejuvenation, from organizing your space and giving new life to old jewelry to power-washing your home and helping to feed your community.

However you decide to mark the season, we hope this spring gives you the rest and renewal you need before summer.

